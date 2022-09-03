HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — After deliberations in 2019-20 proved unsuccessful, the proposed Hamburg asphalt plant will be up for discussion again this week.

The Town of Hamburg Planning Board on Wednesday will be discussing the submitted draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) in relation to the plant, proposed for 5690 Camp Rd. by AL Asphalt.

In 2019, town residents pushed back on the plant, saying it would pollute the neighborhood, cause traffic problems and create an unpleasant odor, among other things.

After the proposal was shot down, AL Asphalt attempted to sue the planning board, however the suit was thrown out by a judge. To continue with the project, AL Asphalt was required to do an environmental study.

The new study, prepared in early August, is 487 pages and can be viewed on the town’s website.