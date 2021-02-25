Randy Hoak announces run for Hamburg Town Supervisor

(Still image of Randy Hoak from @Hoak4Supervisor on Twitter)

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Randy Hoak has announced his candidacy for Hamburg Town Supervisor.

With a hashtag that read, #MoveHamburgForward, Hoak announced his run on Twitter Thursday morning.

According to Hoak’s website, he has earned the endorsement of the Hamburg Democratic Committee.

Last month, Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, a Republican, also announced his candidacy.

