Randy Hoak announces run for Hamburg Town Supervisor

(Still image of Randy Hoak from @Hoak4Supervisor on Twitter)

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Randy Hoak has announced his candidacy for Hamburg Town Supervisor.

With a hashtag that read, #MoveHamburgForward, Hoak announced his run on Twitter Thursday morning.

I am very excited to announce my campaign for Hamburg Town Supervisor!

Check out https://t.co/r14T5boyqX for my ideas and information on how you can help #MoveHamburgForward! pic.twitter.com/E1b6QJKOLv — Hoak4Supervisor (@Hoak4Supervisor) February 25, 2021

According to Hoak’s website, he has earned the endorsement of the Hamburg Democratic Committee.

Last month, Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, a Republican, also announced his candidacy.