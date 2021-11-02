Randy Hoak elected Hamburg Town supervisor

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Randy Hoak has been elected the next Town of Hamburg supervisor.

Democrat Randy Hoak and Republican Stefan Mychajliw went head-to-head in their bids for supervisor. Incumbent Town Supervisor Jim Shaw did not throw his hat in the ring for a second term.

With 92.68% of precincts reporting Hoak brought in 8,855 votes and Mychajliw has 7,716.

Mychajliw conceded the race to Hoak, he announced in a tweet Tuesday night.

I called Randy Hoak to congratulate him on his victory. The election is over. Campaign season is in the past. If he succeeds, Hamburg succeeds. He continues his father's legacy of service. I wish him all the best in making Hamburg a better place to live, work and play. — Stefan Mychajliw (@StefanMychajliw) November 3, 2021 Stefan Mychajliw

Hoak told News 4 last month he was the man for the job because of his experience working for AARP and as the assistant to social services director in Erie County. According to his LinkedIn, Hoak worked as associate state director of AARP New York for over four years. He’s served as special assistant to Erie County social services commissioner since February 2021.

Hoak earned the endorsement of the Hamburg Democratic Committee and Working Families Party. He ran his campaign focusing on funding for public safety, infrastructure investments and community engagement.

“I’ve managed bigger budgets, I’ve managed collaborative teams, I’ve been able to secure important grants to bring innovative practices to Erie county and I have a record of success and attention to detail,” Hoak told News 4.

Mychajliw touted his experience as Erie County comptroller in an interview with News 4. He’s served in that role since November 2012. His plan for Hamburg includes cutting taxes, keeping public safety funded, reducing government spending and instituting term limits for elected Hamburg officials.

He’s earned the endorsement of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees 1095 President Rich Canazzi. The Hamburg Conservative Committee also endorsed Mychajliw.

“I’ve helped manage a billion-dollar budget for the taxpayers of Erie County and I can do the same in the Town of Hamburg, I’ve been a passionate passionate proponent of cutting taxes at the county level and I’ll do the same in Hamburg,” Mychajliw told News 4.

Mychajliw accused his opponent of wanting to defund the police because Hoak is endorsed by the Working Families Party.

“I have said from the very beginning of my campaign, that myself and Hamburg support police we always have we have a great respect to the men and women who keep our community safe, that’s not going to change under my administration,” Hoak said in response.

Hoak criticized Mychajliw after Erie County accidentally cut a $108,000 check to an email scammer. Mychajliw blamed the Department of Public Works.

“We rely heavily on all our departments to approve work, make sure work was done and the accountants in other departments make sure that the information is correct and we actually pay those vendors after the work is done,” Mychajliw told News 4 on Thursday.