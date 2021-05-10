Retired school psychologist admits to possessing child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced Monday that 63-year-old Michael Calaiacovo of Hamburg, a retired school psychologist, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Kennedy’s office says, on June 27, 2019, Homeland Security Investigators executed a search warrant at Calaiacovo’s home after receiving reports from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say they found several electronics, including a laptop and a desktop computer, that had more than 800 images and videos of children being raped, sexually assaulted, or sexually exploited.

Calaiacovo’s sentencing is scheduled for September 20, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The charge carries a max penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.