Road work to cause lane closures on Route 5 in Hamburg, Lackawanna

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the next six months, you should expect to see lane closures on parts of Route 5 in Hamburg and Lackawanna.

Starting Monday, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) says various westbound and eastbound lane closures will take place daily, due to road work.

These closures will be in spots between Ridge Rd. and Route 179. Work will begin at 7 a.m. and each day, it will be completed by 5 p.m.

The NYSDOT says more travel advisories will be issued as work progresses.