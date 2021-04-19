School districts in Hamburg to receive combined $68.7 million in state funding

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Hamburg Central School District and Frontier Central School District will receive a combined $68.7 million of funding from the state in the 2021-20221 fiscal year.

State Senator Sean Ryan and Assemblymember Jon Rivera say this marks a $6.6 million increase in funding from last year’s budget.

Officials tell News for this combined funding for schools in Hamburg represents a 10.6% increase from last year’s state funding for the districts.

“Even with federal education aid coming from the American Rescue Plan, we needed to provide an additional boost to our schools to ensure that they aren’t left struggling to fill budget gaps when the stimulus money runs out,” Senator Ryan said.

Hamburg will receive $28.8 million, a $2.9 million increase, according to Ryan and Rivera, and Frontier will receive $39.9 million, a $3.7 million increase.

Assemblymember Rivera said, “the state funding, along with federal stimulus money, will allow districts to get children safely back into the classrooms and make up for lost learning time. Money matters when it comes to education, and this historic investment is worth every penny.”