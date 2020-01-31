Sen. Jacobs critical of NYS budget provision that takes aid from Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Chris Jacobs is critical of what he calls “money grabs” by Gov. Cuomo in six communities, including the Town of Hamburg.

Jacobs says a provision in Gov. Cuomo’s new budget allows the state to take away funding that was meant to aid communities with gaming facilities. Specifically, Jacobs was referring to $865,000 for Hamburg and $288,000 for Erie County through video lottery terminal aid.

“The Governor boasted in his budget address he wasn’t raising taxes, but what he didn’t mention is money grabs like this that will fill state coffers while forcing local communities to raise local property taxes to make up for these deficits,” Jacobs said.

In all, Jacobs says the six communities will lose a total of $9 million in annual revenue.

“The Governor has a huge budget deficit due largely to bad decisions he has made with New York’s Medicaid program,” said Jacobs. “Instead of fixing the mess he created, he’s now trying to balance the state budget on the backs of local communities.”

The state budget must be passed by March 31.

“This budget proposal is another shameful money grab that will hurt local governments and place an even greater burden on local taxpayers,” said Jacobs. “Today I am asking the majority in both houses of the legislature to reject this proposal. Local and state leaders need to stand together and send a strong message to the Governor to tell him to stop the attacks on local communities.”