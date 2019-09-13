Senator Jacobs writes letter to Hamburg Planning Board with concerns over proposed asphalt plan

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Senator Chris Jacobs says he has serious concerns over the proposal of an asphalt plant on Camp Road and Elmview Avenue in the Town of Hamburg, bordering the Village of Hamburg.

Proximity to residential neighborhoods, school buildings, athletic fields, daycare centers, and nursing homes concerns Jacobs, and he feels this proposal demands thorough analysis and review.

“The fact that this location ….is in such close proximity to residential neighborhoods, multiple school buildings and athletic fields, daycare centers, and nursing homes…, demands that any lead agency require the most comprehensive and thorough analysis and review available,” Jacobs wrote in a letter to the Town of Hamburg Planning Board.

The Senator also wrote concern for the process of heating, mixing, storing, and transporting asphalt carrying potential to generate emissions with harmful chemicals and materials.

Jacobs says he’s also sent correspondence to the State Department of Environmental Conservation citing his concerns over the proposed project.

“I am in favor of business and development, but certainly not to the detriment of the quality of life and the quality of health of the residents of Hamburg. That is why I am expressing my concerns in writing to the Planning Board early on in this process,” Jacobs added.

The proposal is also facing opposition from residents and Town Supervisor James Shaw.

He told News 4 on Wednesday the Town owes the community the quality of life that they bargained for when they began to raise families in Hamburg or relocated to the area.

Lawyer Corey Auerbach of the law firm Barclay Damon who’s representing AL Asphalt, says the Camp Road site is zoned for industrial use.

Auerbach also stated the odors from AL Asphalt would not be detectable outside the property and should not have a significant impact on area traffic.