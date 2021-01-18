Service Collaborative of WNY and others partner for MLK Day of Service food drive in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Service Collaborative of WNY is partnering with local organizations to celebrate its ninth annual MLK Day of Service 2021 Hamburg Food Drive.

The food drive will kick off on January 18 at Hamburg High School, located at 4111 Legion Drive in the Village of Hamburg.

A new addition this year includes a contactless drive-through donation drop off option. Anyone can drop off canned and non-perishable goods at Hamburg High School between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Volunteers will collect canned and non-perishable goods from the driveway of each household in the Village of Hamburg starting at 8 a.m.

A limited number of volunteers from the Village of Hamburg Parks & Recreational Department, Hamburg High School Academy of Finance, FeedMore WNY, Inc. and Feed Hamburg will be on hand to collect canned/non-perishable goods.

Organizers say the annual event is meant to “turn Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and teachings into community action.”

“We knew we could not let our MLK Day Food Drive project go away this year, despite the pandemic.” “This project historically provides over 12,000 meals to individuals and families across WNY and we know that there are more who need this food.” Kate Sarata, Executive Director of The Service Collaborative

We’re told the food drive usually collects approximately 15,000 lbs. of nonperishable items and canned goods for WNY food pantries.