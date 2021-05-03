Sheriff: Pursuit of wrong-way drunk driver ends on I-90

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities say a drunk driver was stopped on I-90 after traveling through a number of areas in Erie County.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Casey Nelson, 31, was seen traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-190 in Grand Island. He was first spotted by a deputy on Sunday around 3:30 a.m., they say.

The deputy tried to catch up to the vehicle, they say, but lost sight of it near the I-290/I-190 interchange.

Then, the Sheriff’s Office says another deputy saw the vehicle heading north in the southbound lanes on I-190 near Ontario St., but it went out of sight at the I-190/I-90 interchange.

After this, authorities say Nelson’s vehicle was seen on I-90 near the Eden rest stop before he made a U-turn and started going east.

Deputies were able to end the pursuit near the Camp Road exit in Hamburg.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nelson’s blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. He was charged with a felony count of reckless endangerment and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and DWI.

They say additional charges in the places Nelson traveled through are coming.

After being taken to the Erie County Holding Center, Nelson was later released.