Shoppers take on Hamburg’s Christmas in the Country

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, and this weekend you can get a good chunk of your holiday shopping done.

Christmas in the Country is back at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

It features more than 400 artisans from across the nation.

The event runs through Sunday.

For more information about Christmas in the County, click here.

