Single mom left to pick up pieces after two fires hit Hamburg apartment complex in less than 24 hours

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Madison Hofner is a single mom of two boys: her oldest is two and her youngest is just three weeks old.

On Monday, she was running errands and returned to her apartment at Claire Court in Hamburg to find it engulfed in smoke with her kids inside. Her friend was inside the apartment babysitting the boys, and luckily, they all got out alive.

“It’s the hardest battle that I could ever go through, but I’m sticking it out,” said Hofner. “I’m alright, I’m alive, my kids are alive. That’s all I care about.”

She wasn’t able to recover anything from the fire and now her friends, family and the community are stepping up with a GoFundMe to help the family recover.

“She’s like my second child,” said Gina Busch, a family friend. “They lost everything. And she just had a baby,. He’s only 3 weeks old.”

The fire in Hofner’s apartment happened late Monday afternoon. Fire officials say it was put out and they allowed the other residents to reenter the building.

Then, at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, another fire started in the lower level of the building. The fire spread and the residents were evacuated. Scranton Fire Company officials say there were no injuries from either fire.

Both fires are under investigation and officials say the Tuesday fire does not appear to be a continuation of the fire on Monday. The Red Cross is assisting eight adults and three children from both fires.

To help Madison and her sons, visit their GoFundMe.