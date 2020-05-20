Some state beaches around WNY ready to open on Friday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–The lake temperature is still only 47 degrees, but some beaches in our area will be opening in two days.

Although county beaches are still closed, state beaches are ready to open.

The sand is being groomed at Woodlawn Beach before officially opening this Friday.

Woodlawn, Evangola and Beaver Island beaches will all be open starring Friday but swimming will only be allowed at Woodlawn and Beaver Island, where lifeguards will be on duty.

At Beaver Island, the playgrounds will remain fenced off. None of the concessions will be open either. Social distancing will be enforced.

It will be three more weeks before Hamburg Beach opens to town residents.