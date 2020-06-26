Southtowns nursing home staff celebrates 109-year-old woman’s birthday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Workers at a nursing home in the Southtowns had to give their oldest resident a special celebration for her birthday.

Inez “Liz” Shaffer is about to turn 109-years-old so a regular birthday celebration wasn’t going to cut it.

So this morning, the employees organized a motorcycle parade in the parking lot of Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg.

One of the employees who take care of Shaffer says she loves to recall her days on the open road.

Shaffer also got a Harley Davidson t-shirt.

She officially turns 109 on Sunday.