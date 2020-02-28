Watch Live
Diocese of Buffalo files for bankruptcy. Apostolic Administrator Edward Scharfenberger addresses this on News 4 and WIVB.com at 1 p.m.
Splashed water results in ice-covered house at Hoover Beach

Hamburg

(Photo courtesy of Lise)

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — You remember the ice piles, and surely, you couldn’t have forgotten about the carcicle. But now, Hamburg has a new frozen attraction to dazzle both locals and visitors alike.

Take a look at this ice-covered house viewers have spotted at Hoover Beach! The strong winds felt across western New York on Thursday resulted in the waters of Lake Erie blowing ashore, encasing parts of the land in ice.

This house is one of the more noticeable examples of these feats of nature.

(Photo courtesy of Ed Mis)

