Springtime In The Country returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds this weekend

Hamburg

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Folks are celebrating the return of a popular annual event in the Southtowns.

Springtime In The Country runs today through Sunday at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

The artisan market usually happens in late March but due to the limited gathering restrictions from New York State back then organizers decided to push it back.

And this year, the event is 100% outside. More than 200 small business artisans are set up in tents outdoors. All items for sale are handcrafted.

The market will be open today until 5 p.m., tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories