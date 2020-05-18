St. Francis High School plans to celebrate Class of 2020 on Friday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–St. Francis High School will celebrate its seniors from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

It will be at the Gacioch Family Athletic Center.

Students and their parents will be photographed on the Polian Family Field with their name on the scoreboard.

Faculty, staff, and administrators will also be there to congratulate the Class of 2020, school officials say.

Graduates will also receive a gift bag.

St. Francis officials say Friday would have been the day of the original commencement ceremony at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna.

“This event is not taking the place of our traditional graduation ceremony and we are still planning that event for when we can all be together again,” Father Michael Sajda President of St. Francis said.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.