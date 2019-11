LAKE ONTARIO (WIVB)–New York State wants to speed up the time table to rebuild communities impacted by Lake Ontario flooding.

The governor announced today there will be new funds from the resiliency and economic development initiative to expedited more than 130 projects.

Niagara and Orleans County will get some of those funds.

Governor Cuomo is also encouraging local governments impacted by flood damages to join the state’s lawsuit against the International Joint Commission.