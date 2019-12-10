Students make Christmas cards for Oishei Children’s Hospital patients

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Elementary school students in Hamburg came together to make Christmas cards for patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

80 kids made handmade cards to be delivered on Christmas Eve.

Sen. Chris Jacobs says these cards can help brighten the holiday for families facing serious illnesses.

“I think what’s special about this is each one is going to be individually made by a young person here,” Sen. Chris Jacobs said. “And also, I think that it’s a great exercise for the people here to realize that others are less fortunate or in a situation that they could use a little thoughtfulness. Someone saying ‘I don’t know you, but I am thinking about you.”

The Hamburg Youth Bureau and Stone’s Buddies helped put on Monday night’s event.