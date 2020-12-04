‘Surfing Santa’ catches waves at Hamburg beach

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– From the North Pole to Hamburg Beach, Santa Claus traded in his sleigh for a surfboard earlier today.

A man from France who his friends call “Frenchy” decided to put on the red suit and go out on the water.

Don’t worry though he had a wet suit on underneath to help keep him warm.

The water is probably in the ’40s. The wind chill is pretty cold. It gets much colder, so the sun is just really enjoyable, but the winds do truly help. Aurelien Bouche-Pillon, Surfing Santa

The ‘Surfing Santa’ tells us it’s all about being in the right state of mind.