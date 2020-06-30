Survey: 68% of parents in WNY would feel comfortable sending kids to school in the fall with safety measures

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re getting more insight about a survey released earlier this week that shows how parents in Western New York really feel about their children going back to school in the fall.

A survey filled out by 25,000 people in our area showed 68% would feel comfortable sending kids back to school this fall with new safety measures in place.

10% of people who took the survey strongly disagreed with the idea of returning to school as normal.

We spoke to the superintendent of the Hamburg Central School District today about the survey.

He says it was important to understand how the community really felt about returning to school in the fall.

“Let’s face it there’s a lot we don’t know about what September is going to bring but the one thing we could find out now is how do people feel about it. That was the purpose of this survey,” Superintendent Michael Cornell said.

Most people who took the survey also believe people should be able to go to school sporting events, plays, and concerts, as long as others are wearing masks and keeping their distance.