BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County jail deputy has been fired after pleading guilty to drug charges.

John Gugino was arrested in October 2020. A Sheriff’s deputy had stopped the Hamburg resident on Milestrip Road and searched him.

It was around 10:30 at night, and at the time, Gugino was off-duty.

During the search, authorities said “a small quantity of cocaine” was found in his vehicle. Initially charged with a felony, the accusation against Gugino was reduced to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance due to the low weight of the drug.

After his arrest, Gugino was suspended without pay.

He pleaded guilty in May and remained suspended without pay, subsequently being fired on June 10. When he’s sentenced on July 19, Gugino could spend up to a year in jail.