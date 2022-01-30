Take 5 lotto ticket worth almost $30K sold in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a Take 5 lottery ticket from Blackwell’s General Store in Hamburg, almost $30,000 might be yours.

A top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket from the January 29 evening drawing was sold in Hamburg at the 5591 Camp Road store/gas station. The ticket is worth $29,586.

The winning numbers are 5-6-20-22-39.

If you need to claim a winning lottery ticket, click here.