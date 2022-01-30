Take 5 lotto ticket worth almost $30K sold in Hamburg

Hamburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a Take 5 lottery ticket from Blackwell’s General Store in Hamburg, almost $30,000 might be yours.

A top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket from the January 29 evening drawing was sold in Hamburg at the 5591 Camp Road store/gas station. The ticket is worth $29,586.

The winning numbers are 5-6-20-22-39.

If you need to claim a winning lottery ticket, click here.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now