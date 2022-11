HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Take a Breath for Life Foundation hosted its 13th annual 5K on Saturday at the Hamburg Fairgrounds to raise money for Lung Force — a group of the American Lung Association — in support of those battling lung cancer.

Organizer Bill Phelps joined News 4’s Marlee Tuskes prior to the run to discuss the event and the foundation.

Over 110 people took part and, as of Monday afternoon, over $22,000 was raised.

