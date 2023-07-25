HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say a teen boy has died in a drowning incident at Woodlawn Beach State Park.

State police responded to the park around 5:30 p.m., where they learned that two teen boys had entered the water.

Identified as Lackawanna resident Aiden Walden, the 16-year-old victim died Monday evening.

Police say he was unable to keep his head above water. Other beachgoers helped get him out of the water, but Walden was pronounced dead at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital.