Ten Lives Club holds ‘Meowy Christmas’ fundraiser

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Ten Lives Club wants to wish Western New York, a “meowy Christmas.”

The cat rescue held its first-ever holiday extravaganza at Zittel’s Country Market in Hamburg Friday.

The Ten Lives Club said this year has been rough and they’ve had to get creative with their fundraising.

“We’ve lost over $85,000 this year of fundraising events that we, unfortunately, have not been able to do because of COVID.” Charlene Rizzo, Ten Lives Club

The club said it hopes to build on the festivities and make it even better next year.

