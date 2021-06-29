Ten Lives Club looking for cat accidentally left behind by woman with dementia

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an elderly woman with dementia accidentally left behind a cat, Ten Lives Club is looking for help finding the animal.
On Monday, Ten Lives Club reported that the calico cat was left in a pink carrier somewhere in the Village of Hamburg.
Not much else is known about the cat, except that she is about nine years old and named Belle. No photos were provided.
Anyone who sees the cat can call Ten Lives Club at (716) 646-5577 ext. 2.
