HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve driven down Route 5 in Hamburg, you’ve probably seen the newly built Amazon warehouse.

The town signed for the package, which included significant tax breaks for Amazon and job creation in Hamburg.

The warehouse has sat on Route 5 in Hamburg for months— primed for Amazon to move in. The Hamburg Industrial Development Agency says the company looks to open the facility in September.

“They’ve talked about dates in the past. Those dates have come and gone,” said Randy Hoak, Town of Hamburg Supervisor.

Our delivery is late. That’s what the Town of Hamburg is saying after months of delays by Amazon. The company and town agreed on a deal in February 2021 — and the massive warehouse that sits along Route 5 was completed in March 2022. The building has sat vacant for more than a year.

“Very frustrating. I first became familiar with the deal when I was simply a private citizen,” said Hoak. “I was disappointed with the town leadership at the time for approving these significant tax incentives that are not only town tax dollars but are the school district tax dollars as well.”

The Hamburg IDA says the company is doing interior work. In March, News 4 reported that the company blamed supply chain problems, saying it couldn’t get the robotic gear and other technology.

When the project was approved more than two years ago, the Hamburg IDA approved nearly $7 million in tax breaks for the project. And it was also slated to create jobs — including 76, $15 per hour positions, which Hoak says is not enough.

“That just to me wasn’t appealing then and it certainly isn’t appealing now. We probably have more chance of $15 per hour jobs at Tony’s Bayview Drive-In, that we are standing in front of right now,” Hoak added.

Hoak says if Amazon doesn’t move in by the spring, the town will take action to try and recoup taxpayer dollars back to Hamburg.

“Our hope is that Amazon can abide by the promises that they made to the Town of Hamburg,” said Hoak. “If they can’t, then we will certainly engage our town attorney and our legal team to see what our options are and how we can get the taxpayers’ money back to the Town of Hamburg.”

News 4 has reached out to Amazon for comment but has not heard back.

Amazon also received site plan approval in the Town of Niagara for a first mile facility. There is no update on that project.