HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday morning on Wake Up, we got to chat with Eric Adams from the Hamburg Water Tower Board.

He shared more about the push to paint the Hamburg water tower in a way befitting of the town’s name — like a hamburger.

Hear more about that and where supporters of the idea can be found this weekend at BurgerFest in the video above.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.