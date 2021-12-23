Thursday is the final night for the Festival of Lights before Christmas

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to ring in the holiday spirit before Christmas rolls around, it may be time to check out the Festival of Lights at the Erie County Fairgrounds.

Thursday is the last night the display will be open before the holiday weekend. It will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day before reopening Sunday Night.

The final day you can check out the lights is next Friday. Reservations are required and it costs $20 per vehicle.

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS | Make reservations here.