Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Take 5 ticket worth more than $25,000 was recently sold at a Tops store in Hamburg.

Specifically, the $25,093.50 ticket was bought at the store at 4250 McKinley Pkwy. It was sold for Wednesday’s midday drawing.

Here are the winning numbers: 1-5-11-15-19

Take 5 ticket prizes can be claimed within one year of the drawing.