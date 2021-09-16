Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Hamburg

Hamburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Take 5 ticket worth more than $25,000 was recently sold at a Tops store in Hamburg.

Specifically, the $25,093.50 ticket was bought at the store at 4250 McKinley Pkwy. It was sold for Wednesday’s midday drawing.

Take 5 ticket prizes can be claimed within one year of the drawing.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now