Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Take 5 ticket worth more than $25,000 was recently sold at a Tops store in Hamburg.
Specifically, the $25,093.50 ticket was bought at the store at 4250 McKinley Pkwy. It was sold for Wednesday’s midday drawing.
- Here are the winning numbers: 1-5-11-15-19
Take 5 ticket prizes can be claimed within one year of the drawing.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.