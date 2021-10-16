Totally Buffalo Store opens second location

HAMBURG. N.Y. (WIVB) — Half a decade ago, Niagara Falls native, Mary Friona-Celani, created Totally Buffalo, a website sharing the positive things happening across Western New York. That led to the Totally Buffalo Festival, celebrating the Queen City and showcasing the works of local businesses.

But when the pandemic hit that annual festival was unable to happen. So Mary took a big leap of faith and opened up the Totally Buffalo Store in Amherst, in November of 2020. That’s right, smack dab in the middle of a pandemic.

Just about a year later, she’s now opened a second location in the South towns. It’s located at 4154 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg.

Both stores showcase more than 50 local artisans. And there’s no shortage of items, signs, shirts, towels, jewelry, photographs, all made with a little Buffa-love from our own neighbors.

