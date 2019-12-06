Town of Hamburg at negotiating table with controversial asphalt plant representatives

Town of Hamburg officials are continuing to work on reaching a settlement with owners of a controversial asphalt company.

For months, representatives with AL Asphalt have gone back and forth with the town’s planning board. The company had its eyes on an industrial-zoned site on Camp Road, but following push back from residents who live nearby, the town stepped in.

Last month, the planning board voted that AL Asphalt must submit a lengthy environmental review to research potential adverse effects the plant may have on the community.

The company has since filed a lawsuit against the town for this decision, but Town Supervisor Jim Shaw tells News 4 they’re now working on a settlement.

Shaw says it will be up to AL Asphalt to find another site more suited for the plant, while the town board will start looking into rezoning Camp Road into a mixed-use site.

An attorney representing AL Asphalt has declined to comment on the ongoing negotiations.