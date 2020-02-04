Town of Hamburg could lose money under governor’s proposal to hold back revenue for video lottery

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Town of Hamburg could lose over $800,000 under a proposal in Governor Cuomo’s budget.

The governor is calling to hold back revenue from the state for video lottery terminals – like the ones at Hamburg Gaming.

Erie County Legislator John Gilmour tells News 4 this could really hurt the Town of Hamburg.

“The state was well aware of that we’re depending on these funds. And the state has decided to unilaterally, without any discussion, take those funds away from us. We can’t replace those funds. We’re going to have to have layoffs, loss of services. Things, that the town and county, cannot sustain,” Gilmour said.

Erie County stands to lose around $250,000 under this proposal.