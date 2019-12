HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Town of Hamburg Board voted unanimously, 5-0, to suspend Highway Superintendent Ted Casey’s town vehicle privileges for 60 days.

Supervisor Jim Shaw says the suspension goes into effect Friday, December 13.

On that date, Casey must turn the vehicle into town police, and if he doesn’t, police will confiscate it.

Casey was caught running a red light in Philadelphia last year. The car was photographed outside of a movie theater at a later date, according to officials.