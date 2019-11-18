Town of Hamburg holding meeting on Halloween night storm damage

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Hamburg Emergency Services says an informational meeting will be held for residents who were impacted by the Halloween storm.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday night at seven at the Hamburg Town Hall.

Supervisor James Shaw says the meeting will discuss what happened, how the town responded, and what the next steps are, both short term and long term.

In addition to town officials, representatives from the Army Corp of Engineers, New York State DEC, Assemblyman Sean Ryan, Congressman Brian Higgins, and the New York State Small Business Administration will be on hand.

The National Weather Service will also have a brief presentation on the extensive damage the storm caused.