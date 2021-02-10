Town of Hamburg holds hearing about Amazon Warehouse, local leaders split on tax breaks

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Plans to put an Amazon warehouse in Hamburg took another step forward Wednesday night.

The town held a public hearing about the project receiving millions in tax credits. The Hamburg Industrial Development Agency will vote on the matter next week.

Local leaders have mixed opinions about the tax breaks.

State Senator Sean Ryan is against it, saying the jobs don’t pay enough.

Today I joined @JonRivera149 to urge the Hamburg IDA to reject millions in tax breaks for Amazon.



The jobs don't pay enough, our schools and municipalities will lose millions in funding, and a huge corporation will walk away with nearly $7M in taxpayer dollars. It's a bad deal. pic.twitter.com/9HmWJfSmUs — Senator Sean Ryan (@SenSeanRyan) February 10, 2021

Hamburg Supervisor James Shaw supports the project. He says it will bring jobs to the town during a tough economic time.

