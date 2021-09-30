Town of Hamburg Police investigating apparent murder-suicide

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Hamburg Police said an 83-year-old woman and 84-year-old man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Thursday morning.

Town police said in a Facebook post that 84-year-old Harry Fyock made a 911 call at 10:06 a.m. saying there was going to be a “murder-suicide” at the Brookview Apartments on Southwestern Boulevard and hung up the phone. One minute later, the dispatcher called the 84-year-old back and Fyock said he “had just shot his wife and he would be shooting himself.”

Police arrived at the apartment at 10:08 a.m. and found 83-year-old Jean Fyock and 84-year-old Harry Fyock dead in a bedroom.

A preliminary investigation revealed that “health-related issues” could have been a motive, according to the Town of Hamburg Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available. Erie County’s Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day: 716-834-3131. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24 hours a day: 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit CrisisServices.org.

