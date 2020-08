HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Hamburg Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who they say did not return home today.

Yamarize Torres, 5’1″, 95 lbs, has shoulder-length brown, curly hair, and brown eyes, according to police.

Torres is believed to be wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, white Vans, and shorts or pants.

Police ask anyone who sees her to call 911 and report the sighting to Hamburg Town Police.