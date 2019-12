HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a windy storm caused noticeable damage in the Hoover Beach community this past Halloween, the Town of Hamburg has decided to help.

MORE | Hoover Beach takes a pounding from lake waves

Monday night during a town board meeting, the board moved to help the community secure funding.

The town will also act as the grant application sponsor for the creation and use of a number of efforts related to shoreline protection, flood mitigation and revitalization projects.