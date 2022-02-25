HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week in Hamburg, the 30th annual WNYRHS Winter Train & Toy Show will be at the Erie County Fairgrounds.

The event is happening on Saturday and Sunday, and all proceeds from this will help the Western New York Railway Historical Society.

Both days, the event starts at 10 a.m. On Saturday, it ends at 5 p.m., while it ends an hour earlier on Sunday.

To see the 400+ tables of model trains and toys, it will cost $8 per person to get in. That is, unless you’re 12 or younger, then you get in for free.

There will be no cost for parking.