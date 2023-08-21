HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Hamburg Police say they are investigating following two motor vehicle accidents, one being fatal, that occurred Sunday night.

At approximately 10:21 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of the intersection of Scranton Road and South Park Avenue where, they say, a 26-year-old female had been struck by a vehicle.

According to police the victim was operating an electric scooter at the time of the accident. She was transported to ECMC and later succumbed to her injuries.

Just over an hour later, at 11:50 p.m., police responded to another accident at the intersection of McKinley Parkway and Quinby Drive. They say two vehicles collided, a Subaru station wagon, with three occupants, and a van.

The 18-year-old driver of the Subaru and his 15-year-old rear seat passenger sustained serious injuries. The driver was taken to ECMC and the 15-year-old was taken to Children’s hospital for treatment. A third passenger of the Subaru sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the van, police say, was taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.

Both intersections were closed for a period of time as the accidents were under investigation.