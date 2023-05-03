HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Right outside the Erie County Fairgrounds, a vehicle struck Hamburg Gaming on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:45 p.m., police responded to the facility on South Park Avenue, where they say an 81-year-old Elma woman had crashed.
The building was subsequently inspected, and the damage there was determined to be cosmetic, not structural, according to a report from Town of Hamburg police.
The damage, overall, was minor, and no one was seriously injured.
