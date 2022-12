HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 Chief Photographer Chris Broadbent has been keeping Western New York updated on conditions in Hamburg during the December 2022 blizzard. Below are updates he has provided along the way.

Car towed by SWAT vehicle

Hoover Beach

Digging out

Whiteout conditions

Lakeshore

Route 5

Plows

For weather and news updates, follow Chris on Twitter at this link.