VIDEO: Lake View man gives Christmas cards to garbage collectors

LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lake View man is helping bring some Christmas cheer to those who collect his trash.

Alycia Meek says her stepdad, Mike Leuer, left Christmas cards with Subway gift cards inside them on their garbage cans — a gift for the sanitation workers.

Meek shared a video of the workers collecting the cans, and their cards. She says the workers always bring the cans back up to the house after taking the garbage.

According to Meek, her stepdad is a paramedic who’s not only doing kind deeds for the garbage collectors, but other members of the community as well.

“This Christmas, he is working and he got all the police officers he works with mini notebooks and pens so they can take notes, he got his AMR co-workers gifts, he got the mailman a Christmas card with a Subway gift card,” Meek wrote.