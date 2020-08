HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leaders in the Southtowns asking for state funding to help first responders do their jobs.

State Assemblyman Sean Ryan, Village of Hamburg Mayor Tom Moses, and other village leaders called to ask for state funding to help the fire department buy a new ladder truck.

They say the current ladder engine is reaching its end.

They say it’s a necessary piece of firefighting equipment.

Ryan says the department has been around since 1880.