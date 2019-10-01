Police rule out possibility of threat to Hamburg schools after investigation

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Village of Hamburg police have ruled out the potential of a threat to Hamburg schools after an early morning investigation.
What was perceived to be a potential threat came via Snapchat, a phone app that allows users to send messages, photos and videos.
A student saw it and brought it to a parent’s attention before getting police involved.
The Snapchat communication did not present a direct threat to any institution in Hamburg, but police looked into the matter and are providing an extra presence of officers at Hamburg High and Middle schools Tuesday.
Here is a statement released by Hamburg CSD Superintendent Michael Cornell:
“Last evening a Hamburg student saw a post on social media that referenced a school shooter. The student did the right thing and immediately reported what he saw. The post did not mention the Hamburg school, was not directed at anyone in the Hamburg schools, and was not sent to anyone that works at or attends any of the schools. Nevertheless, the Hamburg Village police investigated the social media post and determined there was no connection with the Hamburg schools.”Michael Cornell, School Superintendent