Police rule out possibility of threat to Hamburg schools after investigation

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Village of Hamburg police have ruled out the potential of a threat to Hamburg schools after an early morning investigation.

What was perceived to be a potential threat came via Snapchat, a phone app that allows users to send messages, photos and videos.

A student saw it and brought it to a parent’s attention before getting police involved.

The Snapchat communication did not present a direct threat to any institution in Hamburg, but police looked into the matter and are providing an extra presence of officers at Hamburg High and Middle schools Tuesday.

Here is a statement released by Hamburg CSD Superintendent Michael Cornell: