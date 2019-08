HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sunday, the Hamburger Water Tower committee held a family fundraiser.

They say it will cost nearly a million dollars to turn the water tower into a giant hamburger.

The design is to honor the legend that the hamburger was created at the Erie County Fair in Hamburg back in 1885.

No taxpayer money will be used for the project but they hope it will bring in new tourists to Erie County.