HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday, more than a dozen golfers are playing a marathon day on the green.

They took part in the Wanakah Country Club’s One Hundred Holes of Golf.

This is the seventh annual golf marathon.

The players started just before 5:30 a.m. and played through 9 p.m.

“It gets tiring at the end, a little pain, you get in a rhythm, as long as you’re playing okay, it can be a lot of fun,” said Simon Bennett, event organizer.

Proceeds from Thursday’s event go to help Roswell Park’s Courage of Carly Fund and the Live Like Luca Foundation.