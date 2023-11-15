HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — There is a new place for kids to train to become ninja warriors.

The Warrior Factory opened up a new facility on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg earlier this month, the second location in Western New York, joining a Williamsville location that has been open for over four years.

“This facility is really exciting for me and the brand in general, because we’re actually able to expand to the Southtowns,” owner Darren Wojcicki said.

The facility uses all sorts of obstacles to train strength into kids, to a point where they can get to high levels of competition.

“What we do it ninja warrior, just like the TV show ‘American Ninja Warrior.’ We get kids active, we get kids moving, and it’s nice, because now we’re giving people in the Southtowns an outlet for their kids, especially during the winter months,” Wojcicki said.

Anyone can start at any skill level, and the coaches use a karate-like tier system as kids progress through their system.

“One of our mottos is ‘play, train, compete.’ Play, you come in and let out that energy,” Wojcicki said. “We have the training component, we actually developed a system which mimics the belt system in karate where we progress the kids through the ranks. As they progress through the ranks the obstacles become more challenging, the height, the distance.”

On top of the skill training, they hold summer camps, school programs, birthday parties and other team-building events that everybody can enjoy. Some of the kids that have progressed through their system are now on as coaches, Wojcicki said.

“They’re now doing what I was doing for them at a young age,” he said.

He hopes that it can be an outlet for kids as the facility grows.

“I think it’s a perfect time of the year with winter holidays, for gifts, for getting the kids active when it does start to snow, so I think this is going to be a great outlet for them,” Wojcicki said.

Warrior Factory also has locations in Rochester, Syracuse and Hamilton, Ont. and plans are in the works to keep expanding.